Wolves' Fabio Silva must be more clinical, says Nuno

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo said striker Fabio Silva must improve his finishing after the Portuguese teenager squandered golden opportunities in Friday’s 1-0 win against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup.

Silva, leading the line in the absence of the injured Raul Jimenez, twice got on the end of Pedro Neto’s crosses only to guide his headers off target.

The 18-year-old, who arrived at Wolves on a five-year deal in the close season for a reported GBP 35 million (USD 47.5 million), has failed to justify his price tag, netting just one goal in 14 games in all competitions.

'Lot of work to be done'

“He needs to do better, it cannot always be sorry and there is a lot of work there to be done,” Nuno told reporters. “He has to approach the situation better. When you are in the six-yard box you have to be decisive, and that will come.

“I am pleased with the way he kept the shape and worked, it is not easy to lead the line up front alone. But he needs to be more clinical. He needs to think about his actions and with the talent he has it will come. But the whole team needs to be more decisive and clinical also when chances come.”

Wolves emerged with the win after Adama Traore beat visiting keeper Jack Butland with a thunderbolt from the edge of the penalty area in the 35th minute. It hosts Everton in the Premier League on Tuesday.