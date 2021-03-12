Man City's Guardiola, Gundogan bag Premier League honours again

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan was named the Premier League's Player of the Month for February, becoming the first player from the club to receive the award in consecutive months.

Gundogan beat team mate Joao Cancelo, Fulham's Joachim Andersen, Leicester City's Harvey Barnes, Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, West Ham United's Jesse Lingard, Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves and Leeds United's Raphinha to the award.

Gundogan scored four goals and provided one assist in five appearances as Pep Guardiola's side won each of their six league games to continue their march towards the Premier League title.

"I am very proud to win this award again – but I am most proud of being part of this amazing team," Gundogan, 30, said.

"Hopefully we can continue like this because, ultimately, winning trophies is what matters. I know all the squad want that to happen and we will try our best from now until the end of the season."

Along with Gundagon, manager Guardiola was named the Manager of the Month for February, as he continues to marshall his troops towards winning titles, both domestically and continentally, this season.

City are top of the league with 68 points after 29 games and visit 18th-placed Fulham on Saturday.