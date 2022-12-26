Premier League

Premier League: Fulham eases past nine-man Palace

The victory moved Fulham to 22 points after 16 games, while Palace lies 11th on 19 points after 15 matches.

Reuters
26 December, 2022 22:53 IST
26 December, 2022 22:53 IST
 Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham celebrates with team mates after scoring their sides third goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Fulham FC at Selhurst Park on December 26, 2022 in London, England.

 Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham celebrates with team mates after scoring their sides third goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Fulham FC at Selhurst Park on December 26, 2022 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Henry Browne/Getty Images

The victory moved Fulham to 22 points after 16 games, while Palace lies 11th on 19 points after 15 matches.

Fulham earned a 3-0 win away to Crystal Palace on Monday to climb to eighth in the Premier League after the host had two players sent off.

Bobby De Corvoda-Reid, Tim Ream and Aleksandar Mitrovic were on target for Fulham. Palace had Tyrick Mitchell sent off in the first half, and James Tomkins followed him down the tunnel in the second after a second booking.

The victory moved Fulham to 22 points after 16 games, while Palace lies 11th on 19 points after 15 matches.

Also Read
Kane sparks Tottenham fightback in draw at Brentford

Palace striker Jordan Ayew hit the bar with the first big chance of the game. Then Fulham struck, De Cordova-Reid glancing in a cross from Mitrovic after a sloppy pass from Joachim Andersen was intercepted.

Moments later, Palace’s fortunes unravelled further when Mitchell saw a straight red card for a reckless tackle on Kenny Tete. Tomkins’s second yellow card came for pushing Mitrovic over.

Fulham took full advantage of having two extra players as Ream doubled its lead, scoring his first Premier League goal at the age of 35.

Mitrovic then got the reward that his all-action performance deserved, heading in a cross from Willian in the 80th minute to take his tally for the season to 10 league goals.

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us