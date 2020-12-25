Football EPL EPL Man City's Jesus and Walker test positive for COVID-19 Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker have tested positive for COVID-19. Reuters 25 December, 2020 17:30 IST Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus are the two Manchester City players who have tested positive for the coronavirus. - AP Reuters 25 December, 2020 17:30 IST Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker have tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club said on Friday.Two other City staff members have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and all four are self-isolating."Everyone at the club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery over the Christmas period ahead of their return to work, training and competition," City said in a statement.City, eighth in the league table, hosts Newcastle United on Saturday before visiting Everton on Monday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos