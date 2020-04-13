Gianluca Vialli receives all-clear after lengthy cancer treatment

Former Juventus and Chelsea striker Gianluca Vialli has been given the all-clear from pancreatic cancer. Vialli announced he was undergoing radiotherapy and chemotherapy in November 2018.

The ex-Italy international gave a positive update in an interview with La Repubblica, in which he spoke candidly about his treatment.

"I am fine," said Vialli, who as a player won Serie A and the Champions League with Juve, and also earned medals in the FA Cup, EFL Cup and the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup with Chelsea.

"In December I finished 17 months of chemotherapy, one cycle of eight months and another of nine. It was difficult, even for someone as tough as me, both physically and mentally.

"The tests showed no sign of the illness. I am happy, even if I say that under my breath to be on the safe side.

"Regaining my health means seeing myself in the mirror again, seeing the hair grow, not having to draw eyebrows on with a pencil. In that respect, I feel very fortunate compared to many others."

Vialli said his thoughts are now with those affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with Italy one of the world's most-affected countries.

"I think of those brought to hospital and forced to die alone, their relatives not allowed near in case of contagion, funerals that could not be celebrated. It's terrible," he added.

"This crisis will leave enormous scars on the country; emotional, moral and economic scars."