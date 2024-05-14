How can Manchester City win the Premier League title race ahead of Arsenal?

Manchester City is teasingly close to lifting its fourth consecutive Premier League title, a feat that has never been accomplished before.

Arsenal is currently leading the standings with 86 points after its crucial win against Manchester United away from home. City is second with 85 points but has a game in hand.

The Manchester-based club has two games left, Spurs (away) and West Ham United (home) on May 15 and 19 respectively, while Arsenal faces Everton challenge on the final matchday.

Sportstar takes you through all the scenarios in which Man City can win the Premier League 2023-24 title.

Scenario 1 - Man City wins both games

It is pretty straightforward if City wins both games. Guardiola’s side will end its season with 91 points and even if Arsenal wins the last game, it can only reach 89 points.

Scenario 2 - Man City draws both games and Arsenal loses

If City draws both games, its point tally will only go up to 87. In this case, only if Arsenal loses its last game, City can win the title. If the Gunners lose, they lose the title since they are stuck at 86 points. A draw would help them finish 87, level with City and since it leads the goal difference by 2, Arsenal will win the title instead.

Scenario 3 - Man City wins one game and Arsenal loses or draws its last game

If City wins one and loses or draws the other, it will end its league campaign with at least 88 or 89 points. This would mean if Arsenal draws its last game, it will end up with 87 points and miss out on the league title. If Arsenal wins the last game, and City ends up with a win and a draw, both clubs will be level on 89 points and the team with the better goal difference will lift the trophy.

Scenario 4 - Man City draws one game and Arsenal loses

If City draws one game and loses the other, it will end the season with 86 points, equal with Arsenal if it loses the final game. In this case, if the Gunners end up losing the game from more than three goals, then City will win the title.