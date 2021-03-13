Lascelles rescues Newcastle with late equaliser against Villa

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles struck deep into added time to cancel out an 86th-minute own goal by defender Ciaran Clarke and secure a barely deserved 1-1 draw at home to Aston Villa in their Premier League clash on Friday.

MATCH CENTRE

After a game that had plenty of industry but precious little quality, Newcastle substitute Jacob Murphy came close to giving the home side the lead as he smacked a right-foot shot off the crossbar in the 83rd minute. It was to prove a costly miss as Villa striker Ollie Watkins latched onto a Matt Targett cross three minutes later and his header deflected off Clarke into the net.

ALSO READ | Angel Di Maria extends PSG contract until 2022

Lascelles then popped up to head home in the fourth minute of stoppage time to grab a point that leaves Newcastle in 16th spot on 28 points from 28 games, two points above the relegation zone. Villa is ninth on 41 points from 27 matches.