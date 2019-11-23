Jose Mourinho's Tottenham era begins: West Ham vs Spurs LIVE

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live blog of Jose Mourinho's first game in charge of Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs have travelled to the London Stadium, where they will take on West Ham United.

26' Oh what a chance for the Hammers! Noble plays a delightful lob to release Anderson down the right and he makes a tearing run, but undoes all the good work with a poor pass towards Haller. it appeared like Haller was trying to play a dummy and simply could not stop the ball. Best chance of the game so far for the home side. A pity it wasn't converted.

24' It's one way traffic here and Mourinho's Spurs have called the shots so far. The side has enjoyed 61 per cent of possession and has mounted constant pressure on the West Ham defence. But we have no goals to speak of, just yet.

20' SON! He lets one rip from the left and it takes a slight deflection, but an alert Roberto makes a fine diving save to ensure parity.

18' Aurier makes a clumsy challenge in the box, but manages to clear the danger. Yarmolenko crafts a lovely lob from midfield toward Snodgrass, but Aurier leaps all over him and denies him a header.

15' Aaand he's back to his seat. A very mute Mourinho so far. Spurs have looked impressive in the opening quarter of play, while the home side has struggled to create chances thus far.

12' Harry Winks curls in a peach of a freekick and Davinson Sanchez nearly gets there, but he's offside. Sanchez clatters into Roberto and the 'keeper takes a tough knock. No yellow card for this one, ref?

11' First booking of the game and Diop picks up a yellow for a seemingly harmless foul on Kane. He tugs at Kane's jersey and yanks at his arm, but doubt that really warranted a booking.

8' West Ham has its first chance of the evening. Yarmolenko whips in a cross from the right, but none of the West ham strikers can connect. That could have very easily have gone in!

5' Mourinho seems pretty, um, not-so-Mourinho like? He's seated on his chair and is yet to make a dash to the touchline. And as I type this Kane is flagged offisde again. Off he goes into Mourinho's little book.

3' GOAAAAAAAAAAAL......offside. Dele Alli plays a delightful through ball to Harry Kane and the striker busts the net, but he's deemed offside. Fine attacking start from Mourinho's Spurs.

1' It's Mourinhio vs Pellegrini and we have kick off!

The players are on the pitch and Mourinho receives quite the welcome. This should be a cracker of a contest!

Could this be Jose Mourinhi's last managerial posting in England? The Portuguese thinks so! The 56-year-old has penned terms until the end of the 2022-23 season and says he plans on staying in charge even longer and matching Pochettino's longevity.

"I would love to stay many years," he said. "When I say many years, I know realistically how football is. If I could do a Mauricio, five-and-a-half years, it would be amazing."

"So, I'm 56, 61 [after five years at Tottenham]," he added. "Ten more years – Vitoria Setubal, Portugal. It's maybe the last [job in England], yeah." Full story - Mourinho keen to 'do a Mauricio' with five-year stay at Tottenham

The 'Special One' is in the house!

Line ups:

West Ham XI - Roberto, Fredericks, Ogbonna, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Noble (C), Snodgrass, Yarmolenko, F. Anderson, Haller

Spurs XI - Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Dier, Winks, Dele, Lucas, Son, Kane (C)

PREVIEW

Jose Mourinho will inevitably be the centre of attention as he takes charge of Tottenham for the first time this weekend. The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager has been charged with rescuing Spurs’ season after this week’s sacking of Mauricio Pochettino, with the club desperate to claw its way back into the top four.

Mourinho won't have the luxury of a honeymoon period. The Portuguese boss has a number of issues to sort out, including addressing the woeful away form -- Spurs have not won on the road in the Premier League since January.

Last season’s Champions League finalist has had a shocking start to the season, languishing in 14th place in the Premier League after just three wins in its opening 12 games.

With its new stadium to pay for, Tottenham is reliant on Champions League revenue but the outlook is not bright. No team with as low a tally as Spurs have after 12 games -- 14 points -- has ever gone on to record a top-four finish.

Mourinho, often labelled a cheque-book manager, has made the right noises so far, saying at his first press conference he will not demand millions to spend in the transfer market.

“I don’t need players, I am so happy with the players I have, I just need time to understand them better, to know everything about them,” he said. “My gift is this squad, the squad is very, very good,” he added.