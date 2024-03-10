MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Havertz scores late winner as Arsenal beats Brentford 2-1 to go top of points table

Havertz had been somewhat fortunate to avoid a second booking for a dive in the area earlier in the second half, a decision that proved crucial when he was on hand to head home a cross from Ben White in the 86th minute.

Published : Mar 10, 2024 09:04 IST , LONDON - 3 MINS READ

AP
Arsenal’s Kai Havertz celebrates scoring the team’s second goal during the Premier League match against Brentford.
Arsenal’s Kai Havertz celebrates scoring the team’s second goal during the Premier League match against Brentford. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Arsenal’s Kai Havertz celebrates scoring the team’s second goal during the Premier League match against Brentford. | Photo Credit: AFP

Arsenal moved to the top of the Premier League for at least a day after Kai Havertz’s late goal secured a 2-1 win over Brentford on Saturday.

Havertz had been somewhat fortunate to avoid a second booking for a dive in the area earlier in the second half, a decision that proved crucial when he was on hand to head home a cross from Ben White in the 86th minute.

That extended Arsenal’s Premier League winning streak to eight games in 2024 and atoned for a howler by goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale that had gifted Brentford an equalizer just before the halftime break.

It also lifted Mikel Arteta’s side above Liverpool and Manchester City into first place, one point ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s side. Liverpool hosts Man City at Anfield on Sunday and a draw in that game would keep Arsenal top on goal difference.

“Massive win for us,” Havertz said. “It wasn’t nice, especially after conceding so close to the (halftime) whistle. We spoke to each other and wanted to turn it around.”

Arsenal had been on a stellar scoring run, netting a combined 21 goals in its last four league games but couldn’t quite replicate that attacking prowess against Brentford despite taking the lead when Declan Rice headed home another cross from White in the 19th.

Arsenal continued to dominate but Ramsdale’s mistake in first-half injury time gave Brentford an equalizer out of nothing. The goalkeeper, who was given a rare start because Arsenal’s regular No. 1 David Raya is on loan from Brentford, dawdled on the ball and allowed Yoane Wissa to slide in and block his clearance so that the ball looped into the empty net.

Ramsdale made amends with two good saves in the second half, though. He was caught off his line in the 55th and nearly beaten by Ivan Toney from almost 40 yards but managed to swat the ball away while backtracking.

ALSO READ | Bundesliga: Dortmund holds on to fourth spot with 2-1 win at Werder Bremen

The goalkeeper showed his best side with a good one-handed save in the 71st to tip a header from Nathan Collins over the bar.

Arsenal then had another spell of heavy dominance and Rice hit the crossbar from long range in the 74th after being teed up by Odegaard following a corner.

The sustained pressure finally paid off when White picked out Havertz for the late winner that kept Arsenal’s title charge on track.

“Obviously we had to dig in and earn the right to win it. But I’m really pleased with the performance,” Arteta said. “If you want to be up there, you have to win these types of games.”

Brentford has now gone five games without a win, with four losses in that span, and sits just five points above the relegation zone.

Manager Thomas Frank lamented the decision to let Havertz stay on the field. The German was booked in the first half and then threw himself to the ground in the area after a challenge by Collins midway through the second, but referee Rob Jones opted not to show a second yellow card for diving.

“I actually don’t think Havertz should be on the pitch when he scored. It was a clear dive,” Frank said. “Maybe it is difficult for the ref but the linesman should have seen it.”

Related Topics

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Arsenal /

Kai Havertz /

Brentford /

Liverpool /

Manchester City /

Mikel Arteta

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mumbai vs Vidarbha, Ranji Trophy Final Live Score Updates Day 1: Vidarbha wins toss, opt to bowl; Lineups out
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Havertz scores late winner as Arsenal beats Brentford 2-1 to go top of points table
    AP
  3. Serie A: Leader Inter Milan beats Bologna; Sassuolo, Cagliari win relegation fights
    AP
  4. Bundesliga: Dortmund holds on to fourth spot with 2-1 win at Werder Bremen
    Reuters
  5. WPL 2024: Royal Challengers eyes win against Capitals to keep playoff hopes alive
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Havertz scores late winner as Arsenal beats Brentford 2-1 to go top of points table
    AP
  2. Fernandes, Rashford score as Man United beats Everton 2-0 in Premier League
    AP
  3. Premier League: Spurs won’t spend big money on one signing, says Postecoglou.
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Klopp, Guardiola set for last dance with title at stake
    AFP
  5. Sebastian Coe, Gary Neville to head Manchester United task force around new or rebuilt Old Trafford
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mumbai vs Vidarbha, Ranji Trophy Final Live Score Updates Day 1: Vidarbha wins toss, opt to bowl; Lineups out
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Havertz scores late winner as Arsenal beats Brentford 2-1 to go top of points table
    AP
  3. Serie A: Leader Inter Milan beats Bologna; Sassuolo, Cagliari win relegation fights
    AP
  4. Bundesliga: Dortmund holds on to fourth spot with 2-1 win at Werder Bremen
    Reuters
  5. WPL 2024: Royal Challengers eyes win against Capitals to keep playoff hopes alive
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment