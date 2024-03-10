MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bundesliga: Dortmund holds on to fourth spot with 2-1 win at Werder Bremen

Borussia Dortmund, which will face PSV Eindhoven in its Champions League Round of 16 return leg next week, went in front with Donyell Malen’s bicycle kick in the 21st minute.

Published : Mar 10, 2024 09:16 IST , Bremen, Germany - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Dortmund’s Donyell Malen celebrates scoring his team’s first goal.
Dortmund’s Donyell Malen celebrates scoring his team’s first goal. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Dortmund’s Donyell Malen celebrates scoring his team’s first goal. | Photo Credit: AFP

Ten-man Borussia Dortmund eked out a 2-1 win at Werder Bremen to hold on to fourth spot in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The visitors, who face PSV Eindhoven in their Champions League Round of 16 return leg next week, went in front with Donyell Malen’s bicycle kick in the 21st minute.

Jadon Sancho then scored his first goal since his return to Dortmund, completing a quick break to give them a two-goal cushion.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Havertz scores late winner as Arsenal beats Brentford 2-1 to go top of points table

But things took a turn for the worse on the stroke of halftime when Dortmund were left with 10 men after Marcel Sabitzer was dismissed with a straight red card for a foul on Mitchell Weiser.

Werder gradually pulled themselves back into the game and cut the deficit through Justin Njinmah in the 70th but despite late chances they could not find an equaliser.

Dortmund has 47 points, one ahead of RB Leipzig, which won 2-0 at home to Darmstadt 98. The top four teams qualify for next season’s lucrative Champions League group stage. 

Related Topics

Bundesliga /

Bundesliga 2023-24 /

Borussia Dortmund /

Werder Bremen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Havertz scores late winner as Arsenal beats Brentford 2-1 to go top of points table
    AP
  2. Mumbai vs Vidarbha, Ranji Trophy Final Live Score Updates Day 1: Vidarbha wins toss, opt to bowl; Lineups out
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serie A: Leader Inter Milan beats Bologna; Sassuolo, Cagliari win relegation fights
    AP
  4. Bundesliga: Dortmund holds on to fourth spot with 2-1 win at Werder Bremen
    Reuters
  5. WPL 2024: Royal Challengers eyes win against Capitals to keep playoff hopes alive
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Bundesliga: Dortmund holds on to fourth spot with 2-1 win at Werder Bremen
    Reuters
  2. Bundesliga 2023-24: Record-breaking Kane nets hat-trick as Bayern humble Mainz 8-1
    Reuters
  3. Bayer Leverkusen moves 10 points clear of Bayern Munich, tops Bundesliga standings with 10 rounds to go
    AP
  4. Dortmund beats Union Berlin 2-0 in Bundesliga to ease pressure on coach
    AP
  5. Dier makes loan move to Bayern Munich permanent
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Havertz scores late winner as Arsenal beats Brentford 2-1 to go top of points table
    AP
  2. Mumbai vs Vidarbha, Ranji Trophy Final Live Score Updates Day 1: Vidarbha wins toss, opt to bowl; Lineups out
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serie A: Leader Inter Milan beats Bologna; Sassuolo, Cagliari win relegation fights
    AP
  4. Bundesliga: Dortmund holds on to fourth spot with 2-1 win at Werder Bremen
    Reuters
  5. WPL 2024: Royal Challengers eyes win against Capitals to keep playoff hopes alive
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment