Bundesliga: Dortmund holds on to fourth spot with 2-1 win at Werder Bremen

Ten-man Borussia Dortmund eked out a 2-1 win at Werder Bremen to hold on to fourth spot in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The visitors, who face PSV Eindhoven in their Champions League Round of 16 return leg next week, went in front with Donyell Malen’s bicycle kick in the 21st minute.

Jadon Sancho then scored his first goal since his return to Dortmund, completing a quick break to give them a two-goal cushion.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Havertz scores late winner as Arsenal beats Brentford 2-1 to go top of points table

But things took a turn for the worse on the stroke of halftime when Dortmund were left with 10 men after Marcel Sabitzer was dismissed with a straight red card for a foul on Mitchell Weiser.

Werder gradually pulled themselves back into the game and cut the deficit through Justin Njinmah in the 70th but despite late chances they could not find an equaliser.

Dortmund has 47 points, one ahead of RB Leipzig, which won 2-0 at home to Darmstadt 98. The top four teams qualify for next season’s lucrative Champions League group stage.