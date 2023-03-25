Premier League

Leeds’ Elland Road stadium evacuated, man arrested

Elland Road, its offices and the club shop were closed as police carried out checks after Leeds received a threat via social media.

AP
LEEDS 25 March, 2023 15:41 IST
LEEDS 25 March, 2023 15:41 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: A general view of the stadium at Elland Road.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: A general view of the stadium at Elland Road. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Elland Road, its offices and the club shop were closed as police carried out checks after Leeds received a threat via social media.

The stadium of English Premier League club Leeds was evacuated because of a security threat that led to the arrest of a man on Friday.

Elland Road, its offices and the club shop were closed as police carried out checks after Leeds received a threat via social media.

West Yorkshire Police said a 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident. The force said earlier that officers attended Elland Road “following reports of a security threat to the premises.”

The Premier League is on hold this week because of international matches.

Leeds’ next game is at Arsenal on April 1.

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us