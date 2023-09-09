MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Leeds fan jailed for assaulting Newcastle boss Howe

A Leeds United fan who assaulted Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe during a Premier League match last season was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison by a district judge at Leeds Magistrates Court on Friday.

Published : Sep 09, 2023 09:43 IST , Mexico City - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United.
Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A Leeds United fan who assaulted Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe during a Premier League match last season was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison by a district judge at Leeds Magistrates Court on Friday.

David Derbyshire, 35, was also given a six-year ban from football matches after he ran into the technical area and shoved Howe in the closing stages of the clash at Elland Road on March 13.

He was quickly detained by club security staff and arrested by West Yorkshire Police officers.

AS IT HAPPENED | BRAZIL VS BOLIVIA FIFA WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS HIGHLIGHTS

Derbyshire pleaded guilty to charges of entering the playing area at a designated football match without lawful excuse and common assault against Howe, at a hearing on July.

Leeds United handed a lifetime suspension to the supporter.

“We will always treat incidents of this kind very seriously and will work closely with Leeds United and the visiting clubs to fully investigate any offences and take robust action against those responsible, including seeking football banning orders against them,” chief commissioner Richard Close said in a statement.

“Criminal behaviour of this kind is totally unacceptable, especially when attacking club staff or players during a large-scale sporting event such as this,” he added.

Related Topics

Eddie Howe /

Premier League /

Leeds United /

Newcastle United

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Leeds fan jailed for assaulting Newcastle boss Howe
    Reuters
  2. ENG vs NZ, 1st ODI: Conway, Mitchell smash tons as New Zealand seals big win over England
    Reuters
  3. US Open 2023: Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka, Final Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Brazil thrashes Bolivia 5-1 in Neymar’s historic appearance
    Reuters
  5. Ingebrigtsen smashes 2,000-meter world record at Brussels Diamond League meet
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Leeds fan jailed for assaulting Newcastle boss Howe
    Reuters
  2. Virgil Van Dijk suspended for extra Premier League game for Liverpool
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Liverpool is in a transitional phase, says Van Dijk
    Reuters
  4. Man United acknowledges domestic violence allegations against Antony; refuses to comment further
    Team Sportstar
  5. Police investigating alleged assault on football pundit Keane
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Leeds fan jailed for assaulting Newcastle boss Howe
    Reuters
  2. ENG vs NZ, 1st ODI: Conway, Mitchell smash tons as New Zealand seals big win over England
    Reuters
  3. US Open 2023: Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka, Final Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Brazil thrashes Bolivia 5-1 in Neymar’s historic appearance
    Reuters
  5. Ingebrigtsen smashes 2,000-meter world record at Brussels Diamond League meet
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment