Brazil vs Bolivia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup qualifiers updates: Lineups out; Neymar not in starting XI; When, where to watch match in India?

- September 09, 2023 05:45Form guide
Brazil: L-W-L-L-W-L
Ecuador: L-L-W-L-D-L
- September 09, 2023 05:42Bolivia confirmed starting XI
Viscarra (GK); Suarez Justiniano, Jusino, Quinteros; Fernandez, Cespedes, Villamil, Bejarano, Medina, Arrascaita; Moreno
- September 09, 2023 05:29Brazil confirmed starting XI
Brazil (4-2-3-1): Ederson (GK); Marquinhos, Gabriel Lodi, Danilo; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes,; Raphinha, Rodrygo, Neymar; Richarlison
- September 09, 2023 05:18Neymar not 100 per cent fit!
Brazil striker Neymar said he is not fully fit to play in the two opening rounds of World Cup qualifying due to the right ankle injury that has sidelined him since February.
Neymar left Paris Saint-Germain for Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal but hasn’t yet played for his new club. He said in a press conference on Thursday that the Saudi Pro League could be as good as France’s Ligue 1 — if not better.
Brazil will play its first match in World Cup qualifying on Friday in the Amazon city of Belem against Bolivia. Then the Selecao will travel to face Peru on Tuesday. Neymar said he has come for international duty in similar form in the past and still played.
- September 09, 2023 05:12Brazil vs Bolivia Predicted Starting Lineups
Brazil predicted starting lineup: Alisson; Vanderson, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Caio Henrique; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar
Bolivia predicted starting lineup: Lampe; Jose Sagredo, Quinteros, Roca; Diego Bejarano, Cespedes, Quiroga, Fernandez, Miguelito; Algaranaz, Moreno
- September 09, 2023 05:04Streaming/telecast information
When will the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Brazil and Bolivia start?
The FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Brazil and Bolivia will begin at 6:15 am IST at the Mangueirao in Belem on Saturday.
Where can I watch FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Brazil and Bolivia match live?
The FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Brazil and Bolivia will not be streamed or telecast anywhere in India. However, you can catch live updates the match live on Sportstar website/app.
- September 09, 2023 04:58Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Brazil and Bolivia at the Mangueirao in Belem on Saturday. Stay tuned as we bring you minute-by-minute updates of the match.
