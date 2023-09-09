MagazineBuy Print

Brazil vs Bolivia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup qualifiers updates: Lineups out; Neymar not in starting XI; When, where to watch match in India?

BRA vs BOL: Get updates, score and highlights of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Brazil and Bolivia.

Updated : Sep 09, 2023 05:45 IST

Team Sportstar
Brazil's Neymar trains at the Mangueirão Stadium, in Belem ahead of a World Cup qualifiers match against Bolivia.
Brazil's Neymar trains at the Mangueirão Stadium, in Belem ahead of a World Cup qualifiers match against Bolivia.
Brazil's Neymar trains at the Mangueirão Stadium, in Belem ahead of a World Cup qualifiers match against Bolivia. | Photo Credit: AP

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Brazil and Bolivia at the Mangueirao in Belem on Saturday.
  • September 09, 2023 05:45
    Form guide

    Brazil: L-W-L-L-W-L

    Ecuador: L-L-W-L-D-L

  • September 09, 2023 05:42
    Bolivia confirmed starting XI

    Viscarra (GK); Suarez Justiniano, Jusino, Quinteros; Fernandez, Cespedes, Villamil, Bejarano, Medina, Arrascaita; Moreno

    Screenshot 2023-09-09 054214.png


  • September 09, 2023 05:29
    Brazil confirmed starting XI

    Brazil (4-2-3-1): Ederson (GK); Marquinhos, Gabriel Lodi, Danilo; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes,; Raphinha, Rodrygo, Neymar; Richarlison

    Screenshot 2023-09-09 054107.png

  • September 09, 2023 05:18
    Neymar not 100 per cent fit!

    Brazil striker Neymar said he is not fully fit to play in the two opening rounds of World Cup qualifying due to the right ankle injury that has sidelined him since February.

    Neymar left Paris Saint-Germain for Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal but hasn’t yet played for his new club. He said in a press conference on Thursday that the Saudi Pro League could be as good as France’s Ligue 1 — if not better.

    Brazil will play its first match in World Cup qualifying on Friday in the Amazon city of Belem against Bolivia. Then the Selecao will travel to face Peru on Tuesday. Neymar said he has come for international duty in similar form in the past and still played.

    Neymar says not 100 per cent fit for Brazil, compares Saudi league to French

    Brazil striker Neymar said he is not fully fit to play in the two opening rounds of World Cup qualifying due to the right ankle injury that has sidelined him since February.

  • September 09, 2023 05:12
    Brazil vs Bolivia Predicted Starting Lineups

    Brazil predicted starting lineup: Alisson; Vanderson, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Caio Henrique; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar

    Bolivia predicted starting lineup: Lampe; Jose Sagredo, Quinteros, Roca; Diego Bejarano, Cespedes, Quiroga, Fernandez, Miguelito; Algaranaz, Moreno

  • September 09, 2023 05:04
    Streaming/telecast information

    When will the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Brazil and Bolivia start?

    The FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Brazil and Bolivia will begin at 6:15 am IST at the Mangueirao in Belem on Saturday.

    Where can I watch FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Brazil and Bolivia match live?

    The FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Brazil and Bolivia will not be streamed or telecast anywhere in India. However, you can catch live updates the match live on Sportstar website/app.

  • September 09, 2023 04:58
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Brazil and Bolivia at the Mangueirao in Belem on Saturday. Stay tuned as we bring you minute-by-minute updates of the match.

