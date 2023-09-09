Brazil vs Bolivia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup qualifiers updates: Lineups out; Neymar not in starting XI; When, where to watch match in India?

Neymar not 100 per cent fit!

Brazil striker Neymar said he is not fully fit to play in the two opening rounds of World Cup qualifying due to the right ankle injury that has sidelined him since February.

Neymar left Paris Saint-Germain for Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal but hasn’t yet played for his new club. He said in a press conference on Thursday that the Saudi Pro League could be as good as France’s Ligue 1 — if not better.

Brazil will play its first match in World Cup qualifying on Friday in the Amazon city of Belem against Bolivia. Then the Selecao will travel to face Peru on Tuesday. Neymar said he has come for international duty in similar form in the past and still played.