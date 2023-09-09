Neymar became the top goal scorer for Brazil’s national team after surpassing the total of three-time World Cup winner Pelé on Friday.
The goal that put the 31-year-old Neymar on the top of Brazil’s scoring mark with 78 came in the 61st minute in a World Cup qualifying match against Bolivia in the Amazon city of Belém. It was Brazil’s fourth goal of the match in a 5-1 win.
Neymar’s record-breaking goal came after a low cross into the penalty box, which the striker finished with accuracy from close range. He celebrated with a punch in the air, as Pelé usually did.
Earlier, the Al-Hilal striker missed a penalty in the 17th minute, which goalkeeper Billy Viscarra saved.
Latest on Sportstar
- BRA 5-1 BOL Highlights, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Neymar, Rodrygo goals power Brazil to win
- Medvedev ousts US Open defending champion Alcaraz to reach final
- US Open 2023 Men’s Semifinals, HIGHLIGHTS: Medvedev beats Alcaraz, faces Djokovic in final
- Neymar beats Pele’s record to become Brazil’s all-time top scorer
- Asia Cup 2023: Why is there a reserve day for India vs Pakistan?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE