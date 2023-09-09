MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Neymar beats Pele’s record to become Brazil’s all-time top scorer

Neymar became Brazil’s all-time top scorer with his goal against Bolivia on Friday taking him to 78 goals and surpassing Pele’s record.

Published : Sep 09, 2023 08:06 IST , SAO PAULO  - 1 MIN READ

AP
Brazil’s Neymar celebrates scoring his side’s 4th goal against Bolivia during a qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Brazil’s Neymar celebrates scoring his side’s 4th goal against Bolivia during a qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup 2026. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Brazil’s Neymar celebrates scoring his side’s 4th goal against Bolivia during a qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup 2026. | Photo Credit: AP

Neymar became the top goal scorer for Brazil’s national team after surpassing the total of three-time World Cup winner Pelé on Friday.

The goal that put the 31-year-old Neymar on the top of Brazil’s scoring mark with 78 came in the 61st minute in a World Cup qualifying match against Bolivia in the Amazon city of Belém. It was Brazil’s fourth goal of the match in a 5-1 win.

Neymar’s record-breaking goal came after a low cross into the penalty box, which the striker finished with accuracy from close range. He celebrated with a punch in the air, as Pelé usually did.

Earlier, the Al-Hilal striker missed a penalty in the 17th minute, which goalkeeper Billy Viscarra saved.

Related Topics

Neymar /

FIFA World Cup 2026

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BRA 5-1 BOL Highlights, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Neymar, Rodrygo goals power Brazil to win
    Team Sportstar
  2. Medvedev ousts US Open defending champion Alcaraz to reach final
    AP
  3. US Open 2023 Men’s Semifinals, HIGHLIGHTS: Medvedev beats Alcaraz, faces Djokovic in final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Neymar beats Pele’s record to become Brazil’s all-time top scorer
    AP
  5. Asia Cup 2023: Why is there a reserve day for India vs Pakistan? 
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Neymar beats Pele’s record to become Brazil’s all-time top scorer
    AP
  2. BRA 5-1 BOL Highlights, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Neymar, Rodrygo goals power Brazil to win
    Team Sportstar
  3. EURO 2024 qualifier: Ronaldo and Co. rides on Bruno’s goal as Portugal beats Slovakia 1-0
    AFP
  4. Belgium to field Lukaku despite lack of playing time
    Reuters
  5. Lamine Yamal scores on debut as youngest ever Spain player at 16
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BRA 5-1 BOL Highlights, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Neymar, Rodrygo goals power Brazil to win
    Team Sportstar
  2. Medvedev ousts US Open defending champion Alcaraz to reach final
    AP
  3. US Open 2023 Men’s Semifinals, HIGHLIGHTS: Medvedev beats Alcaraz, faces Djokovic in final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Neymar beats Pele’s record to become Brazil’s all-time top scorer
    AP
  5. Asia Cup 2023: Why is there a reserve day for India vs Pakistan? 
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment