Premier League

USMNT captain and Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams ruled out for the season

Leeds is in next-to-last place, two points from safety, and hosts Newcastle on Saturday. It then visits West Ham before hosting Tottenham in the season finale.

11 May, 2023
Adams underwent hamstring surgery in March and is unlikely to feature in Leeds’ final three games in the Premier League this season.

Adams underwent hamstring surgery in March and is unlikely to feature in Leeds' final three games in the Premier League this season.

Leeds is in next-to-last place, two points from safety, and hosts Newcastle on Saturday. It then visits West Ham before hosting Tottenham in the season finale.

United States captain Tyler Adams is unlikely to play again for Leeds this season.

Adams underwent hamstring surgery in March and Leeds manager Sam Allardyce confirmed Thursday he does not expect the defensive midfielder to feature in the team’s final three games as it battles to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Premier League season reaches final weeks with Man City leading Arsenal in title race

Leeds is in next-to-last place, two points from safety, and hosts Newcastle on Saturday. Leeds then visits West Ham before hosting Tottenham in the season finale.

The team has missed the protection Adams gives to its defense, losing six of its nine matches since he last appeared on March 11 and conceding an average of three goals a game in that spell.

Adams joined Leeds from Leipzig in the offseason last year.

The United States’ next game is against Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League on June 16.

