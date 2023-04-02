Leicester sacks Rodgers, becomes 11th Premier League club to remove manager this season

Premier League’s manager sacking spree continued as Brendan Rodgers of Leicester City became the 11th manager to be removed this campaign, the most in a single season.

Leicester, which is mired in a relegation battle, sacked Rodgers after the side fell to a 1-2 win against fellow struggler Crystal Palace.

The first manager to be sacked this season was Scott Parker, who was let go by newly-promoted Bournemouth in August.

Traditional top-six sides Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur too witnessed a change of stewardship with the Blues parting ways with Thomas Tuchel for Graham Potter, while Spurs removed Antonio Conte from being in-charge during the last international beak.