Leicester sacks Rodgers, becomes 11th Premier League club to remove manager this season

Leicester, which is mired in a relegation battle, sacked Rodgers after the side fell to a 1-2 win against fellow struggler Crystal Palace.

Team Sportstar
02 April, 2023 22:54 IST
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers looks dejected after a Premier League match.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers looks dejected after a Premier League match. | Photo Credit: PETER POWELL/REUTERS

Premier League’s manager sacking spree continued as Brendan Rodgers of Leicester City became the 11th manager to be removed this campaign, the most in a single season.

The first manager to be sacked this season was Scott Parker, who was let go by newly-promoted Bournemouth in August.

Traditional top-six sides Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur too witnessed a change of stewardship with the Blues parting ways with Thomas Tuchel for Graham Potter, while Spurs removed Antonio Conte from being in-charge during the last international beak.

Here are all the managers to be sacked in Premier League this season
Scott Parker - Bournemouth
Thomas Tuchel - Chelsea
Bruno Lage - Wolves
Steven Gerrard - Aston Villa
Ralph Hassenhutl - Southampton
Frank Lampard - Everton
Jesse Marsch - Leeds
Nathan Jones - Southampton
Patrick Viera - Crystal Palace
Antonio Conte - Tottenham Hotspur
Brendan Rodgers - Leicester City

