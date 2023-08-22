MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Newcastle signs Hall on loan from Chelsea

The 18-year-old full back has been at Chelsea since the age of eight. He made his senior debut at the club in January 2022, and has a total of 12 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions.

Published : Aug 22, 2023 17:15 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Lewis Hall in action for Chelsea against Newcastle United in a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.
FILE PHOTO: Lewis Hall in action for Chelsea against Newcastle United in a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. | Photo Credit: JOHN SIBLEY/ Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Lewis Hall in action for Chelsea against Newcastle United in a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. | Photo Credit: JOHN SIBLEY/ Reuters

Newcastle United has signed defender Lewis Hall on a season-long loan from Chelsea, with an obligation to make the transfer permanent based on performance-related criteria, the Magpies announced on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old full back has been at Chelsea since the age of eight. He made his senior debut at the club in January 2022, and has a total of 12 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions.

ALSO READ: Man City reaches agreement to sign Jeremy Doku, finds replacement for Riyad Mahrez

Hall is Newcastle’s fifth signing in this transfer window, and manager Eddie Howe is happy to add the youngster to his squad.

“He is a player we have tracked closely, as have a number of clubs, so it’s very pleasing to secure him and to add a player of his quality, versatility and high potential to our squad.”

The England under-21 international is a boyhood Newcastle fan and will wear the number 20 shirt at his new club.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
