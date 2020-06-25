EPL

Liverpool move ever closer to title with 4-0 win over Palace

Liverpool players celebrate after Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the opening goal against Crystal Palace.   -  REUTERS

Liverpool moved a step closer to the Premier League title with a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday that moved it within two points of securing the championship.

Juergen Klopp's side could be crowned champion on Thursday if second-placed Manchester City fails to win at Chelsea.

Should Pep Guardiola's side win at Stamford Bridge it would mean Liverpool could finish the job with a win in its next game, against defending champion City, on July 2.

Roy Hodgson's Palace suffered an early blow when Wilfried Zaha limped off injured in the 15th minute.

AS IT HAPPENED | Liverpool 4-0 Crystal Palace

Trent Alexander-Arnold fired Liverpool ahead in the 23rd minute with a perfectly-executed curling free kick.

Egyptian Mohamed Salah doubled the advantage, a minute before the interval, chesting down a cross-field pass from Fabinho before skipping goalwards and slotting home.

Brazilian Fabinho made it 3-0 with a thundering drive from 25 metres out before Sadio Mane added the fourth, finishing off a classic break from Liverpool's front three.

Liverpool have 86 points from 31 games with City 23 points behind ahead of their trip to Chelsea.

