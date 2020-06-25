Football EPL EPL Liverpool move ever closer to title with 4-0 win over Palace Juergen Klopp's side could be crowned Premier League champion on Thursday if second-placed Manchester City fails to win at Chelsea. Reuters Liverpool 25 June, 2020 02:51 IST Liverpool players celebrate after Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the opening goal against Crystal Palace. - REUTERS Reuters Liverpool 25 June, 2020 02:51 IST Liverpool moved a step closer to the Premier League title with a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday that moved it within two points of securing the championship.Juergen Klopp's side could be crowned champion on Thursday if second-placed Manchester City fails to win at Chelsea.Should Pep Guardiola's side win at Stamford Bridge it would mean Liverpool could finish the job with a win in its next game, against defending champion City, on July 2.Roy Hodgson's Palace suffered an early blow when Wilfried Zaha limped off injured in the 15th minute.AS IT HAPPENED | Liverpool 4-0 Crystal PalaceTrent Alexander-Arnold fired Liverpool ahead in the 23rd minute with a perfectly-executed curling free kick.Egyptian Mohamed Salah doubled the advantage, a minute before the interval, chesting down a cross-field pass from Fabinho before skipping goalwards and slotting home.Brazilian Fabinho made it 3-0 with a thundering drive from 25 metres out before Sadio Mane added the fourth, finishing off a classic break from Liverpool's front three.Liverpool have 86 points from 31 games with City 23 points behind ahead of their trip to Chelsea. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos