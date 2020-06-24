Premier League LIVE: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the La Liga match between Liverpool and Cystal Palace.

— Home advantage? Liverpool has won every single one of its 15 league games at Anfield this season, while having the best home attack and best home defence.

If you go further back in time, Liverpool's home streak stands at a top-flight record 22. Its unbeaten run at Anfield is now at 55 games, stretching all the way back to April 2017 - more than three years ago!

And the last team to win at Anfield? Tonight's opponent Crystal Palace!

— League form

Liverpool: WWWLWD

Crystal Palace: LLWWWW

— STARTING XIs

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Crystal Palace: Hennessey; Ward, Sakho, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Kouyate, McCarthy, McArthur; Ayew, Townsend, Zaha

— Team news

Liverpool: Both Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson did not play in the Merseyside derby but are in contention to feature tonight.

James Milner limped off against Everton and is expected to miss tonight's game. Matip is also said to be a doubt, meaning Joe Gomez could be forced to play at left-back again while Dejan Lovren could partner Virgil van Dijk is Robertson misses out.

Xherdan Shaqiri is not expected back for this match, while Nathaniel Clyne remains a long-term absentee.

Crystal Palace will be without James Tomkins, Jeffrey Schlupp and Martin Kelly, who all missed the win against Bournemouth too. Apart from that, Roy Hodgson has now new concerns.

— This and that. One one hand, Liverpool has failed to win only three league games this season. On the other hand, it is currently on a run of just one win in five games across competitions.

Liverpool has dropped more points in its last three league games than it did in its previous 38. And its last three top-flight wins have all been narrow ones: by a solitary goal!

— The visiting side at Anfield today is in flying form. And is in the discussion for European qualification.

The Eagles' 2-0 win against Bournemouth saw them win four games in a row without conceding for the first time in their top-flight history! It is also the longest ongoing winning run in the Premier League.

— Liverpool returned to action on Sunday with a goalless draw against Everton at Goodison Park, which leaves it five points away from glory.