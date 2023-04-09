Premier League

Firmino, Salah score as Liverpool pegs Arsenal back in title race

Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah scored for the Reds to draw level after Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus struck in the first half.

09 April, 2023 22:58 IST
Firmino scores past Ramsdale for Liverpool against Arsenal.

Firmino scores past Ramsdale for Liverpool against Arsenal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino scored a late goal to rescue a 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Sunday, which robbed the Premier League leader of its eighth consecutive victory and what would have been their first win at Anfield since 2012.

Mikel Arteta’s side appeared poised to stretch its gap over second-place Manchester City before Firmino scored in the 87th minute, when Trent Alexander-Arnold dinked a cross to the back post that the forward headed past Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal had taken the lead through forward Gabriel Martinelli in the eighth minute and the Brazilian then set up compatriot Gabriel Jesus in the 28th.

Mohammed Salah pulled one back for Juergen Klopp’s team shortly before half-time, but missed a penalty in a game of numerous narrow misses. His blushes were spared by Firmino’s late header.

Arsenal has 73 points from 30 games, six points more than second-place City, which has a game in hand. Liverpool is eighth with 44 points from 29 games.

