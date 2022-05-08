Liverpool draw with Spurs boosts Man City's Premier League title bid

Liverpool drew with Tottenham 1-1 and went to the top of the English Premier League on Saturday but handed Manchester City a chance to pull three points clear.

The end of a 12-match league winning run at Anfield dampened Liverpool’s bid for a quadruple of trophies.

City was at home to Newcastle on Sunday when the defending champion can regain first place and go three points ahead.

Son Heung-min's close-range finish from Ryan Sessegnon’s pass put Tottenham ahead in the 56th minute.

Tottenham’s resolute defense was repelling Liverpool attacks until a shot from Luis Díaz outside the penalty area deflected off Rodrigo Bentancur and beat goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Despite Tottenham holding Liverpool for a second time this season, the point hurt its attempt to overhaul Arsenal in fourth place with three games to go.

Ahead of Thursday’s north London derby, Arsenal was a point ahead of Tottenham, and plays Leeds on Sunday.