Liverpool vs Tottenham Premier League live: Alisson makes a double save, match updates

Welcome to Sportstar's live updates of the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur being played at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you the pre-match buildup and minute-by-minute updates of this high-voltage clash.

12' Block! Spurs goes on attack, with a long ball for Kane in the final third. The English striker delays his shot and then shoots, but Robertson was all over the attack and blocks it

11' Shot! Mane is on his way with Salah on his right. Salah gets the ball, carries it into the box and chooses to go for goal and shoots. But a deflection awards Liverpool a corner kick. Robertson delivers, but the ball as far as Fabinho

10' Kane gets the ball after beating two Liverpool players and hares along the left wing. But Alexander-Arnold robs the ball off him to end chances of a cross

9' Diaz arries the ball along the left flank, but Dier is there to clear the ball away and Liverpool gets the ball back as it passes the ball back to Alisson

7' Double Save! Spurs attacks on the counter with Kane crossing for Son as Son shoots. Alisson saves, but the ball drops for Bentacur, who shoots and Alisson saves again. This time the linesman raises the flag

5' Thiago passes to Robertson as Liverpool now play from the back and the bal moves to Salah off Henderson. But Mane is being closely marked by Conte's men at the moment as the Senegal International is shut down in the oppposition box

4' Tottenham is laying ow at the moment, keeping five men at the back as Liverpool attempts an ambush on the counter

3' Mane gets the shot off Salah and goes for goal from distance. But the shot lands right into the gloves of Lloris

2' Chance! Luis Diaz makes a run into the Spurs box and cross from the right to Robertson, who send it in for Mane. Mane misses and Liverpool has begun asking questions right away

12:15 am: Kick off! Liverpool starts in its iconic red kit, while Spurs is its white-and-blue kit.

11:20 pm: Starting Lineups out!

Liverpool Starting XI: Alisson (GK), Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Thiago, Henderson, Thiago, Diaz, Salah, Mane

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI: Lloris (C), Royal, Romero, Dier, Davies, Sessegnon, Bentacur, Hojbjerg, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

MATCH PREVIEW

Liverpool hosts Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday and has the opportunity to retake the lead as it continues its bid for a historic quadruple of trophies.

Jurgen Klopp’s team IS unbeaten at home in the league this season, having won 14 of 17 games at Anfield, and will be full of confidence after winning at Villarreal in Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg.

Tottenham last won at Liverpool in 2011 but Spurs manager Antonio Conte said his side would go to Anfield looking to take something from the match.

ALSO READ | Karim Benzema — The prodigy who earned the title ‘Galactico’ at Real Madrid

“Maybe someone can think that we have to get points in other games, but I think we have to prepare for this game and to go there and try to get points," he added.

"For us, every game is vital.”

Tottenham is fifth and chasing a berth in next season’s Champions League but London rival Arsenal, which is two points ahead in fourth spot, has an opportunity to solidify its advantage by beating struggling Leeds United at home on Sunday.

Where can you watch the match?