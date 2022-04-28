Liverpool manager Klopp extends his contract till 2026

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has agreed to a contract extension of two more years beyond his current contract, promising his stay at the Merseyside club till 2026.

The German, who recently won the first leg of the Champions League semifinals against Villarreal, took charge of the club in 2015 and has gone on to become one of the legendary managers the club has ever had. Under him, Liverpool won the Champions League in 2019 and secured the Premier League title after 30 years.

After inking the contract, Klopp told of his delight to Liverpoolfc.com by saying: “There are so many words I could use to describe how I am feeling about this news… delighted, humbled, blessed, privileged and excited would be a start.

“There is just so much to love about this place. I knew that before I came here, I got to know it even better after I arrived and now I know it more than ever before.

“Like any healthy relationship, it always has to be a two-way street; you have to be right for each other. The feeling we were absolutely right for each other is what brought me here in the first place and it’s why I’ve extended previously.

“This one is different because of the length of time we have been together. I had to ask myself the question: Is it right for Liverpool that I stay longer?

“Along with my two assistant managers, Pep Lijnders and Pete Krawietz, we came to the conclusion it was a ‘Yes!’

“There is a freshness about us as a club still and this energises me. For as long as I have been here, our owners have been unbelievably committed and energetic about this club and it is clear that right now this applies to our future as much as I’ve ever known."

Klopp joined the club from Borussia Dortmund and after winning the Champions League, had signed a contract extension in 2019, that had him stay at Anfield until 2024.

With the contract extension confirmed, the Kop will look to have the German roaring after matches, as he usually does as the Reds seem on course to enter its third UCL final under Klopp.