Premier League: Liverpool, Man City eye title, all you need to know, streaming info

Manchester City will look to maintain the solo point lead as it takes on Aston Villa in the final Premier League fixture, eyeing its fourth league title in five years.

Pep Guardiola's side was on the receiving end of a heartbreak in the Champions League when Real Madrid eliminated the Cityzens in the semifinals at Santiago Bernabeu. However, the team has moved on since, registering two wins and one draw in its next three matches.

Liverpool, on the other hand, is enjoying a phenomenal purple patch, having won the League Cup and FA Cup already this season. Jurgen Klopp's side sits a point below City with a lower goal difference as well.

The team is eyeing a quadruple, something no Premier League club has ever achieved and is halfway through, with two in the bag.

As it steps out for the final Premier League fixture, it will eye not only a win (preferably one with a big margin), but also either a draw or loss for City.

Who is Liverpool playing on the final day?

Liverpool will be playing Wolverhampton Wanderers, which is placed eighth in the league table and has 51 points from 37 matches.

The Wolves are without a win in their last six matches and had won a match back in early April against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa - a side crucial to Liverpool's title hopes.

But, we will come to that later.

Klopp's side has made its home a fortress again after a loss to Burnley in January last here and has not lost a single Premier League match here this season. Whether Wolves can breach it and cause a major upset remains to be seen on Matchday 38.

Team Form: Liverpool's last Premier League loss this season came last year, when Leicester City beat it 1-0. Klopp's side has remained unfazed since, with 15 wins in 18 league matches.

Wolves, on the other hand, has lost five of its last 10 matches and comes into the match with a 1-1 draw against Norwich City.

Liverpool last five matches:

Win: Southampton 1-2 Liverpool

Southampton 1-2 Liverpool Draw: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool

Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool Win: Aston 1-2 Liverpool

Aston 1-2 Liverpool Draw: Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur Win: Villarreal 2-2 Liverpool

W 15

D 3

L 0



Liverpool remain unbeaten in 2022 - the only side without a #PL defeat since the turn of the year#SOULIV pic.twitter.com/3LQoeHVa1O — Premier League (@premierleague) May 18, 2022

Wolves last five matches:

Draw: Wolves 1-1 Norwich City

Wolves 1-1 Norwich City Loss: Wolves 1-5 Man City

Wolves 1-5 Man City Draw: Chelsea 2-2 Wolves

Chelsea 2-2 Wolves Loss: Wolves 0-3 Brighton and Hove Albion

Wolves 0-3 Brighton and Hove Albion Loss: Burnley 1-0 Wolves

HEAD-TO-HEAD: Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers have met 15 times in the past and the Reds have won 12 times and drawn twice. The only win that Wolves had against Liverpool was 12 years ago on December 30, 2010. That win had come at Anfield.

Players to watch out for:

Luis Diaz, Liverpool: The Colombian has become a menace for the opposition defence along the flanks and has been instrumental in delivering crosses for attackers at the center of the box.

He played a crucial role to seal Liverpool's place in the Champions League final and has four goals and three assists in the Premier League so far.

Luis Díaz is averaging a trophy once every 7.7 games in a Liverpool shirt.



That's including the Primeira Liga winners' medal arriving in the post. https://t.co/xpRSKTGXl3 — Squawka (@Squawka) May 14, 2022

Conor Coady, Wolverhampton Wanderers: The Wolves captain, despite being a centre-back, is the joint third-highest goal scorer for the club this season.

Coady is known for his aerial threat and was instrumental in stealing a point against Chelsea through a st-minute equaliser.

Predicted Lineups:

Liverpool Predicted XI: Alisson Becker (GK), Andrew Robertson, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Naby Keita, Thiago Alacantara, Jordan Henderson (C), Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI: Jose Sa, Willy-Arnaud Zobo Boly, Conor Coady (C), Romain Saiss, Jonny, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Rayan Ait Nouri, Raul Jimenez, Pedro Neto

Who is Manchester City playing on the final matchday?

Manchester City will face Aston Villa and a win will secure the league title for Guardiola's side no matter what happens in the match between Liverpool and Wolves.

However, City's winning run in the Premier League was thwarted by a 2-2 shock-draw at the London Stadium against West Ham United. If City stumbles in a similar fashion this time around, Liverpool's quadruple hopes remain afloat.

The key to City's win and loss remains with Aston Villa, managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard. The 41-year-old has resurrected Aston Villa from the verge of relegation and sits 14th in the table with 45 points from 37 matches.

Team Form: Manchester City is on an 11-match unbeaten run in the Premier League, with the last loss coming to Antonio Conte's Spurs. It comes into the match after David Moyes' West Ham held the side to a draw.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, comes into the match after a draw against Burnley a couple of days earlier, with Emiliano Buendia equalising for the host, stealing a point.

FULL-TIME Aston Villa 1-1 Burnley



Ashley Barnes had put Burnley ahead from the spot, but Emiliano Buendia struck back



Burnley move out of the relegation zone on goal difference#AVLBUR pic.twitter.com/htbgR3EE5c — Premier League (@premierleague) May 19, 2022

Manchester City last five matches:

Draw: West Ham United 2-2 Manchester City

West Ham United 2-2 Manchester City Win: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-5 Manchester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-5 Manchester City Win: Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle United

Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle United Loss: Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City

Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City Win: Leeds United 0-4 Manchester City

Aston Villa last five matches:

Draw: Aston Villa 1-1 Burnley

Aston Villa 1-1 Burnley Draw: Aston Villa 1-1 Crystal Palace

Aston Villa 1-1 Crystal Palace Loss: Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool

Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool Win: Burnley 1-3 Aston Villa

Burnley 1-3 Aston Villa Win: Aston Villa 2-0 Norwich City

HEAD-TO-HEAD: Manchester City and Aston Villa have met 43 times in the past and City has won 27 times while Aston Villa has won seven times and the remaining nine matches have been draws.

Aston Villa last beat City nine years ago with a 3-2 scoreline at Villa Park. This time, the match happens at City's fortress, the City of Manchester Stadium, where it last lost a game in February to Tottenham Hotspur.

Players to watch out for:

Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa: The England forward has been the target man for Villa with 11 goals to his name this season and is the highest goal scorer for Gerrard's side. When City played Villa in the first league fixture, it was Watkins who had scored for Villa and wil be a threat this time around as well.

Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City: The Belgian has scored his first hat-trick for City this season and, is in his best goalscoring form at the club so far, with 19 goals and 13 assists. With 15 goals in the Premier League, he is also the highest goalscorer for Pep Guardiola's side this season.

3 - Against Wolves, Kevin De Bruyne became the first player since Harry Kane against Hull City in May 2017 to score three goals in a Premier League game with his weak foot, while he is the first midfielder in the competition's history to do so. Majestic. pic.twitter.com/HXEvAknM4l — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 12, 2022

Predicted Line-ups:

Manchester City Predicted XI: Ederson (GK), Joao Cancelo, Fernandinho (C), Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling Aston Villa Predicted XI: Emiliano Martinez (GK), Matty Cash, Calum Chambers, Tyrone Mings (C), Lucas Digne, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia, Philippe Coutinho, Danny Ings, Ollie Watkins

