EPL Liverpool vs Burnley LIVE: Salah, Firmino, Mane start

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE BLOG of the 2019/20 Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley happening at the Anfield Stadium on Saturday.

LIVE UPDATES:

THE TEAMS:

LIVERPOOL XI: Alisson (G), Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, Virgil Van Dijk (C), Andy Robertson, Curtis Jones, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino.

COACH: Jurgen Klopp.

BURNLEY XI: Nick Pope (G), Phillip Bardsley, Kevin Long, James Tarkowski (C), Charlie Taylor, Dwight McNeil, Josh Brownhill, Ashley Westwood, Erik Pieters, Chris Wood, Jay Rodriguez.

COACH: Sean Dyche.

Where can you watch/stream the match live?

You can witness the game between Liverpool and Burnley live on Star Sports 1 and Select 1 SD, HD channels. You can also watch it by streaming it live online through the Hotstar app.