Late Willock strike earns Newcastle 1-1 draw at misfiring Liverpool

Joe Willock scored an equaliser in the dying seconds of stoppage time as Newcastle United earned a 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Saturday to boost its Premier League survival hopes.

Liverpool had opened the scoring at Anfield inside three minutes when Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark failed to clear a cross, allowing forward Mohamed Salah to control the ball and fire a left-footed half-volley into the roof of the net.

Newcastle substitute Callum Wilson thought he had equalised in stoppage time, but the goal was disallowed by VAR for an offside by the English striker.

But the visitor did not relent and eventually snatched a point through Willock's goal from virtually the last kick of the match, punishing the reds, who dominated possession and fired in nine shots on target but was unable to add to its opening goal.