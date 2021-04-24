Football EPL EPL Late Willock strike earns Newcastle 1-1 draw at misfiring Liverpool A late Joe Willock goal cancelled out Mohamed Salah's first-half strike as Newcastle United came from behind to seal a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield. Reuters 24 April, 2021 19:43 IST Newcastle United players celebrate Joe Willock's goal against Liverpool in the 2020-21 Premier League on Saturday. - Getty Images Reuters 24 April, 2021 19:43 IST Joe Willock scored an equaliser in the dying seconds of stoppage time as Newcastle United earned a 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Saturday to boost its Premier League survival hopes.Liverpool had opened the scoring at Anfield inside three minutes when Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark failed to clear a cross, allowing forward Mohamed Salah to control the ball and fire a left-footed half-volley into the roof of the net.RELATED | Liverpool fans protest at Anfield against American owners Newcastle substitute Callum Wilson thought he had equalised in stoppage time, but the goal was disallowed by VAR for an offside by the English striker.But the visitor did not relent and eventually snatched a point through Willock's goal from virtually the last kick of the match, punishing the reds, who dominated possession and fired in nine shots on target but was unable to add to its opening goal. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.