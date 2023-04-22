Salah grabs winner as Liverpool beats Forest 3-2, Villa’s winning run ends

Liverpool twice relinquished a lead before scoring a winner through Mohamed Salah as a 3-2 result over relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest preserved hopes of a top-four finish in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Diogo Jota put Liverpool 1-0 and 2-1 ahead at Anfield only for goals by Neco Williams — a former Liverpool player — and Morgan Gibbs-White to pull Forest level.

The last of five goals in a wild spell of 23 second-half minutes was converted by Salah, who side-footed in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free kick in the 70th minute for his 16th of the league campaign.

Liverpool jumped to seventh in the standings, six points behind fourth-placed Newcastle and three behind Tottenham in fifth. Newcastle hosts Tottenham on Sunday.

Forest, which is in next-to-last place, remained without a win since February 5 and has lost six of its last seven games, leaving manager Steve Cooper under lots of pressure after he was told results had to improve by owner Evangelos Marinakis this month.

Brentford bring Villa’s winning run to an end with 1-1 draw

Brentford brought Aston Villa’s run of five straight wins in the league to an end in west London on Saturday, with the visitor securing a late 1-1 draw through Douglas Luiz after Ivan Toney had scored his 20th goal of the season for the Bees.

The result leaves Villa in sixth place in the league on 51 points, one ahead of Liverpool, which has a game in hand, but still battling to secure European competition next season.

Leeds form worrying after defeat at Fulham

Goals from Harry Wilson and Andreas Pereira handed Fulham a 2-1 victory over Leeds United at Craven Cottage, denting the visitor’s Premier League survival hopes and cementing the west London side’s position in the top half of the table.

Fulham has moved up to ninth spot on 45 points, while Leeds stays 16th with 29, two points above the relegation zone.