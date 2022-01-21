Football EPL EPL Lloris signs new deal at Tottenham until 2024 France captain Hugo Lloris chose to extend his stay at Tottenham beyond a decade by signing a new two-year contract, the Premier League club said on Friday. AP LONDON 21 January, 2022 16:27 IST Hugo Lloris has made 395 appearances for Tottenham. - Getty Images AP LONDON 21 January, 2022 16:27 IST France captain Hugo Lloris chose to extend his stay at Tottenham beyond a decade by signing a new two-year contract, the Premier League club said on Friday.The deal ties Lloris to Tottenham until 2024. He joined in 2012 and currently captains the team. Ansu Fati has a left-thigh injury, says Barcelona Bhutia praises the Indian women football team Lloris, who was free to talk to foreign clubs from the start of this month, has made 395 appearances for Tottenham and is on a run of 67 straight starts in the league going back to March 2020. Read more stories on EPL. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :