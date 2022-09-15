Premier League

Mason Greenwood included in Man United Premier League squad

Mason Greenwood on Wednesday was named in Manchester United’s U21 Premier League squad despite being suspended by the club until further notice.

15 September, 2022 12:05 IST
Mason Greenwood made his senior debut for Manchester United in March 2019 and has made a total of 129 appearances for the club, scoring 35 goals.

Mason Greenwood made his senior debut for Manchester United in March 2019 and has made a total of 129 appearances for the club, scoring 35 goals.

Greenwood was arrested by the police on the grounds of alleged rape, assault and threat to kill on January 30 this year, which prompted United to suspend him, stating that the forward would not be allowed to train or play matches for the club ‘until further notice’.

Man United's Greenwood to remain on bail until mid-June

Manchester Police confirmed the 20-year-old’s bail extension on June 24 following a court hearing.

“We are continuing to investigate a report made to us on Sunday 30 January of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence,” the Greater Manchester Police had said in a statement to Reuters.

Greenwood made his senior debut for The Red Devils in March 2019 and has made a total of 129 appearances for the club, scoring 35 goals.

The club had clarified after the arrest that the youngster would be barred from training at the AON Training Centre in Carrington, its training complex.

While, he was included in the team’s Premier League rooster, United has not included him in its Europa League squad. He has played just once for the Three Lions.

The England international last played for the club on January 22 when it defeated West Ham 1-0 at Old Trafford. Shola Shoretire, who was given his senior team debut by former manager Ole Gunna Solskjaer was also named in the squad.

PLAYERS UNDER 21
Goalkeepers: Eric Hanbury, Elyh Harrison, Ondrej Mastny, Dermot Mee*, Tom Myles, Radek Vitek, Tom Wooster
Defenders: Sonny Aljofree, Rhys Bennett, Alvaro Fernandez*, Will Fish*, Tyler Fredricson, Bjorn Hardley, Louis Jackson, Marc Jurado, Willy Kambwala, Jack Kingdon, Ethan Laird*, Marcus Lawrence, Teden Mengi, Sam Murray, James Nolan, Habeeb Ogunneye, Logan Pye
Midfielders: Adam Berry, Toby Collyer, Ruben Curley, Omari Forson, Ethan Galbraith*, Daniel Gore, Hannibal*, Isak Hansen-Aaroen, Zidane Iqbal, Kobbie Mainoo, Sam Mather, Finley McAllister, Jack Moorhouse, Maxi Oyedele, Facundo Pellistri, Charlie Savage, Charlie Wellens*, Ethan Williams
Forwards: Amad*, Anthony Elanga, Noam Emeran, Ethan Ennis, Alejandro Garnacho, Mason Greenwood, Joe Hugill, Charlie McNeill, Mateo Mejia, Ashton Missin, Manni Norkett, Malachi Sharpe, Shola Shoretire, Ethan Wheatley
*out on loan

