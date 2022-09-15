Mason Greenwood included in Man United Premier League squad

Mason Greenwood on Wednesday was named in Manchester United’s U21 Premier League squad despite being suspended by the club until further notice.

Greenwood was arrested by the police on the grounds of alleged rape, assault and threat to kill on January 30 this year, which prompted United to suspend him, stating that the forward would not be allowed to train or play matches for the club ‘until further notice’.

Manchester Police confirmed the 20-year-old’s bail extension on June 24 following a court hearing.

“We are continuing to investigate a report made to us on Sunday 30 January of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence,” the Greater Manchester Police had said in a statement to Reuters.

Greenwood made his senior debut for The Red Devils in March 2019 and has made a total of 129 appearances for the club, scoring 35 goals.

The club had clarified after the arrest that the youngster would be barred from training at the AON Training Centre in Carrington, its training complex.

While, he was included in the team’s Premier League rooster, United has not included him in its Europa League squad. He has played just once for the Three Lions.

The England international last played for the club on January 22 when it defeated West Ham 1-0 at Old Trafford. Shola Shoretire, who was given his senior team debut by former manager Ole Gunna Solskjaer was also named in the squad.