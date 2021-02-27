Football EPL EPL Man City makes it 20 straight wins with victory over West Ham The win moves City, unbeaten in 27 matches, to 62 points from 26 games with Manchester United, which plays Chelsea on Sunday, behind it on 49 points from 25 matches. Reuters MANCHESTER 27 February, 2021 20:39 IST John Stones of Manchester City celebrates with teammates Oleksandr Zinchenko, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Ruben Dias after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters MANCHESTER 27 February, 2021 20:39 IST Manchester City moved 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table after a 2-1 win over West Ham United on Saturday - its 20th straight win in all competitions.City took the lead in the 30th minute with central defender Ruben Dias heading in a Kevin De Bruyne cross, but the Hammers drew level through Michail Antonio two minutes before the interval. Hellas Verona report COVID-19 case hours ahead of Juventus game Pep Guardiola's side secured its 14th consecutive league win when Dias' fellow defender John Stones slotted home after being picked out by a Riyad Mahrez pull back.Fourth-placed West Ham, which performed well throughout, had a late chance to grab a point, but Issa Diop failed to connect well with a header from a Jesse Lingard cross. Leicester's Maddison to miss Arsenal game due to hip injury The win moves City, unbeaten in 27 matches, to 62 points from 26 games with Manchester United, which plays Chelsea on Sunday, behind it on 49 points from 25 matches. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.