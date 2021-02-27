Football Football Hellas Verona report COVID-19 case hours ahead of Juventus game Juventus and Verona are set to face off at the Stadio Bentegodi on Saturday night, with the entire squad set to follow the procedures in the health protocol. Reuters 27 February, 2021 19:45 IST Hellas Verona said on Saturday that a member of the squad had tested positive for COVID-19, on the day it is due to play champion Juventus in Serie A. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 27 February, 2021 19:45 IST Hellas Verona said on Saturday that a member of the squad had tested positive for COVID-19, on the day it is due to play champion Juventus in Serie A.The two sides face off at the Stadio Bentegodi on Saturday night, with kick-off scheduled for 8:45pm local time.READ | Leicester's Maddison to miss Arsenal game due to hip injury "Hellas Verona FC announces that a member of the so-called 'squad group' has tested positive to COVID-19," a club statement said."The entire 'squad group' will follow the procedures set out in the health protocol." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.