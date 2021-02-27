Hellas Verona report COVID-19 case hours ahead of Juventus game

Hellas Verona said on Saturday that a member of the squad had tested positive for COVID-19, on the day it is due to play champion Juventus in Serie A.

The two sides face off at the Stadio Bentegodi on Saturday night, with kick-off scheduled for 8:45pm local time.

"Hellas Verona FC announces that a member of the so-called 'squad group' has tested positive to COVID-19," a club statement said.

"The entire 'squad group' will follow the procedures set out in the health protocol."