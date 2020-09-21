Football EPL EPL Guardiola says he must prove he deserves Man City extension Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said that his future at the club is dependent on delivering more silverware but improving the team's performances. Reuters 21 September, 2020 11:36 IST Pep Guardiola has delivered two Premier League titles since joining Manchester City in 2016. - Getty Images Reuters 21 September, 2020 11:36 IST Pep Guardiola says he is keen to extend his Manchester City contract but must first prove to the Premier League club's owners that he is worthy of a new deal.Guardiola, who has guided City to two Premier League titles since taking charge in 2016, signed a contract extension to remain at the Etihad until 2021.“I would love to stay longer here,” the 49-year-old said ahead of City's league opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers.“To extend the contract I have to deserve it and we are going to see if I deserve it this season, in terms of how the team goes forward and improves.” Guardiola tight-lipped over future move for Messi City finished 18 points behind champion Liverpool in the league last season and crashed out of the Champions League in the quarter-finals but Guardiola said his future at the club is not contingent on delivering major trophies.“They haven't pushed anything since day one. They allow me to do my job as best as I can with my staff and players and this is going to continue,” added the Spaniard.“They didn't tell me when what I have to win - they told me to play. I know the standards of this club, and I have to win and deserve to extend my contract.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos