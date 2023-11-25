Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League: When, where to watch, live streaming info

Manchester City is at the top of the Premier League table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Cityzens were held to a 4-4 draw by Chelsea in its previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend to extend its stay at the summit.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is hopeful striker Erling Haaland will be fit to play. Goalkeeper Ederson and defender Nathan Ake also appear likely to be available despite withdrawing from international duty. Mateo Kovacic, Sergio Gomez and Matheus Nunes are doubts, while Kevin de Bruyne and John Stones remain out.

Klopp’s Liverpool, on the other hand, is currently trailing the Manchester-based club in the league standings and has grown in stature since the start of their campaign. The Merseyside outfit eased past Brentford by a comfortable 3-0 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this match. A win will take Liverpool at the top of the standings.

Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister returns for Liverpool after serving a ban. Defender Ibrahima Konate along with midfielders Curtis Jones, and Ryan Gravenberch have resumed training and are back in contention but Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic are still sidelined with injuries.

