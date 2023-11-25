MagazineBuy Print

Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League: When, where to watch, live streaming info

Premier League’s top two teams, Manchester City and Liverpool will lock horns on Saturday at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Published : Nov 25, 2023 07:44 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO - Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah rounds Manchester City’s Ederson to score a goal.
FILE PHOTO - Liverpool's Mohamed Salah rounds Manchester City's Ederson to score a goal. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO - Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah rounds Manchester City’s Ederson to score a goal. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Manchester City is at the top of the Premier League table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Cityzens were held to a 4-4 draw by Chelsea in its previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend to extend its stay at the summit.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Klopp relishes Liverpool’s titanic clash with Man City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is hopeful striker Erling Haaland will be fit to play. Goalkeeper Ederson and defender Nathan Ake also appear likely to be available despite withdrawing from international duty. Mateo Kovacic, Sergio Gomez and Matheus Nunes are doubts, while Kevin de Bruyne and John Stones remain out.

Klopp’s Liverpool, on the other hand, is currently trailing the Manchester-based club in the league standings and has grown in stature since the start of their campaign. The Merseyside outfit eased past Brentford by a comfortable 3-0 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this match. A win will take Liverpool at the top of the standings.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Guardiola hopeful Haaland fit to play in top-two clash with Liverpool

Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister returns for Liverpool after serving a ban. Defender Ibrahima Konate along with midfielders Curtis Jones, and Ryan Gravenberch have resumed training and are back in contention but Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic are still sidelined with injuries.

- with inputs from AP

When and where will Manchester City vs Liverpool be played?
Man City vs Liverpool will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. The match is scheduled for a 6pm IST kick-off (12:30 pm BST) on Saturday.
How can I watch Man City vs Man Liverpool in India?
The Man City vs Liverpool match will be live telecast on Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD.
How can I live stream Man City vs Liverpool?
Man City vs Liverpool, can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in smartphones and laptops.

