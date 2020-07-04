EPL

Premier League LIVE: Pogba, Fernandes start for Man Utd vs Bournemouth

Follow the LIVE score and updates from the 2019/20 Premier League match between Manchester United and Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 04 July, 2020 18:48 IST
Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba

Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba started for Manchester United despite injury fears.   -  Getty Images

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 04 July, 2020 18:48 IST
Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE blog of the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth.

 

Hotstar will be live streaming the Premier League match Manchester United vs Bournemouth from 7.30 pm (IST) on Saturday.