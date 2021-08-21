Grealish on target as Manchester City puts five past hapless Norwich

British record signing Jack Grealish marked his home debut for Manchester City with a goal as the Premier League champion demolished promoted Norwich City 5-0 on Saturday.

Grealish bundled in a low cross by Gabriel Jesus in the 20th minute to double City's lead after it had taken the lead in the sixth minute with a Tim Krul own goal.

Beaten in its opening game at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, City looked far sharper and swarmed all over a lightweight Norwich. It also had a Ferran Torres goal ruled out inside the opening 20 minutes.

Norwich, which lost 3-0 to Liverpool on the opening day, avoided any further damage until midway through the second half when Aymeric Laporte fired in from close range.

City then turned the screw with Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez both getting on the scoresheet with well-worked goals.

In other second week fixtures, Aston Villa beat Newcastle United 2-0 at Villa Park courtesy of goals from Anwar El Ghazi and new signing Danny Ings.

Crystal Palace played a goalless draw with newly promoted Brentford at Selhurst Park.

Rafa Benitez' Everton played a thrilling 2-2 draw against Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United at Elland Road.