Manchester City’s Erling Haaland nominated for PFA Player of the Year award

Haaland enjoyed another prolific campaign with 38 goals in all competitions as City lifted an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title.

Published : Aug 13, 2024 15:28 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is in the hunt to win a second successive PFA Player of the Year award after being nominated alongside team-mates Phil Foden and Rodri.

Haaland enjoyed another prolific campaign with 38 goals in all competitions as City lifted an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title.

The Norway star won the PFA award after City’s treble-winning campaign in 2022-23.

Rodri was a key figure in City’s midfield during its latest Premier League triumph and also helped Spain win Euro 2024. England playmaker Foden scored 27 goals last season for Pep Guardiola’s side.

ALSO READ | Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr open to one billion euros Saudi offer, sources say

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer, Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard and Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins have also been shortlisted for the prize.

The women’s award will go to either a Chelsea player or a City player.

Chelsea’s Niamh Charles, Erin Cuthbert and Lauren James are shortlisted along with Yui Hasegawa, Lauren Hemp and Khadija Shaw.

The winners will be announced at the PFA Awards ceremony in Manchester on August 20.

