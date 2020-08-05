Football EPL EPL Manchester City signs Valencia winger Torres Ferran Torres scored six goals and had eight assists for Valencia in all competitions last season as it came ninth in La Liga. Reuters 05 August, 2020 08:47 IST Manchester City signed Ferran Torres for a reported €23 million fee. - Getty Images Reuters 05 August, 2020 08:47 IST Manchester City has signed Spanish winger Ferran Torres from Valencia with the 20-year-old putting pen to paper on a five-year deal, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported the transfer fee was €23 million ($27.10 million).Torres scored six goals and had eight assists for Valencia in all competitions last season as it came ninth in La Liga.“I am so happy to be joining City. Every player wants to be involved in attacking teams and Manchester City are one of the most attacking in world football,” Torres told the club website. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Catch the Chess24 Legends of Chess final highlights Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos