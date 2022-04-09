Manchester City vs Liverpool: The Premier League rivalry that may decide the league winner

Manchester City will play Liverpool in a potentially Premier League title-deciding clash on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium.

Since Chelsea’s title win in 2017, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City has won the league title every season except in 2020 when Jurgen Klopp guided Liverpool to its first league title in 30 years.

Going into Sunday’s match, league-leader Manchester City, with 73 points, enjoys a lead of just a point over the second-placed Liverpool.

Manchester City’s season

Manchester City has been clinical this season like it so often has been under Guardiola’s tutelage over the years.

Out of the 30 matches played, City has won 23, drawn four and lost three. With 70 goals, it is just behind Liverpool in terms of the highest goals scored in the league. The current champion of England has conceded 18 goals, which is the best defensive record in the league this season.

Liverpool’s season

Jurgen Klopp has already etched his name in Liverpool history after he guided the Merseyside club to a league title for the first time in 30 years.

With his Liverpool team just one point behind Manchester City, he has a chance to take an important lead in the race to the title if his team beats City on Sunday.

It has played 30 matches out of which it has won 22, drawn six and lost two. Its two losses are the lowest in the league. Liverpool leads the race in scoring the highest number of goals with 77 and has conceded 20, just two more than Manchester City.

Manchester City form guide

Last five matches- Manchester City has won three, drawn one and lost one

Lost 3-2 vs Tottenham Hotspur

Won 1-0 vs Everton

Won 4-1 vs Manchester United

Drew 0-0 vs Crystal Palace

Won 2-0 vs Burnley

Liverpool form guide

Last five matches- Liverpool has won all of its last five matches

Won 6-0 vs Leeds United.

Won 1-0 vs West Ham United.

Won 2-0 vs Brighton and Hove Albion.

Won 2-0 vs Arsenal

Won 2-0 vs Watford

Manchester City vs Liverpool overall head-to-head record

Manchester City and Liverpool have played each other 49 times in the Premier League. Liverpool enjoys a massive lead in the overall head-to-head record with 20 wins compared to Manchester City’s 11. 18 matches have ended in a draw.

In the last five matches, Manchester City has won twice against Liverpool. Liverpool has managed one victory while one ended in a draw.

Breakdown of the results of the last five meetings

Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City (October 3, 2021)

Liverpool 1- 4 Manchester City (February 7, 2021)

Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool (November 8, 2020)

Manchester City 4-0 Liverpool (July 2, 2020)

Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City (November 10, 2019)

If Pep Guardiola’s team manages a win against Klopp's Liverpool, it will take a precious four-point lead with seven matches remaining in the season. (File Photo) - REUTERS

What is at stake and the remaining fixtures?

Manchester City

Manchester City, with 73 points, comes into the match with a lead of just a point over Liverpool. If Pep Guardiola’s team manages a win, it will take a precious four-point lead with seven matches remaining in the season.

In those seven matches, it would face Wolverhampton Wanderers, Brighton and Hove Albion, Watford, Leeds United, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Aston Villa. On paper, City should be able to notch victories in all these matches. If it does not drop points it would result in it successfully defending its Premier League title.

Liverpool

Liverpool has done well to close the point gap with Manchester City. Now, it is second in the table and a win against Liverpool would result in the Merseyside club gaining a two-point lead over City with 75 points.

Liverpool’s remaining fixtures are more challenging than Manchester City. Even if Jurgen Klopp’s side manages a win against Manchester City tomorrow, it would still have to play teams like Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton in the Merseyside Derby. Apart from them, Liverpool will face Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

What are the managers saying?

Pep Guardiola, Manager, Manchester City: 'Liverpool and Man City have raised the level of the Premier League'

Jurgen Klopp, Manager, Liverpool: 'One of the biggest challenges in football'

Bookmaker's odds