Premier League LIVE: Manchester City vs Liverpool

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE of the Premier League game between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

PREVIEW

A proposed guard of honour for the newly crowned Premier League champion will be the focus of what was supposed to be the standout fixture as we approach the end of the season.

Liverpool, which won its first league title in 30 years last week, will visit the home of the previous champion and its adversary Manchester City. City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed that his men will give the Reds, who holds a 23-point lead at the top, a guard of honour.

“We are going to do the guard of honor, of course,” Guardiola said.

“Always we receive Liverpool when they come to our house in an incredible way. They cannot complain and of course we are going to do it because they deserve it.”

While the Liverpool fans will be eager to see the opposition line up to applaud their team on, manager Jurgen Klopp feels there is no need for the gesture. "It's an English and Premier League tradition, so we will take it. It's a nice gesture. I wouldn't need it to be honest because we go there and we want to play a football game and either way we want to win the game."

Klopp insisted that his men are now looking forward to finishing the rest of the season by not taking the foot off the pedal. He said, "Our challenge is now being a champion and playing game against seven teams who are fighting for everything. We can show that we don't want to run because we don't have to, we can show we can run because we want to. Since that [title win] we've been preparing for Manchester City and with full focus. That's how it works. I don't know another way."

The game could offer City a chance to show its critics it will be back to challenge for the title next season. Guardiola said his team was faced with a rebuilding task with several key players approaching their end of their careers.

“We have to rebuild. It happens at clubs around the world,” he said. “We have to accept it and take the right decisions to try to maintain the level that we have.

“We have exceptional players but after the season finishes we will reflect.”

City has already conceded 10 more goals in the league than it did in the whole of last season's title-winning campaign, and still has seven games left.

Midfielder Fernandinho, 35, and striker Sergio Aguero, 32, are out of contract at the end of next season while David Silva, City's 34-year-old captain, will leave at the end of the current campaign.

“Fernandinho and Sergio have one year left,” Guardiola said. “I don't know if they will extend or not. Some players have to be replaced, but it's not a disaster or a bad thing, it's part of football.”