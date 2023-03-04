Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Premier League match between Man City and Newcastle United, being played at the City of Manchester Stadium in Manchester, England.
MCI vs NUFC LIVE Score: Man City vs Newcastle United, Haaland, Grealish start, Premier League updates
MCI vs NUFC: Read the live updates of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United, being played at the City of Manchester Stadium.
Last Updated: 04 March, 2023 18:25 IST
Last Updated: 04 March, 2023 18:25 IST
MCI vs NUFC: Read the live updates of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United, being played at the City of Manchester Stadium.
For more updates, follow Sportstar on :