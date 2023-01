Welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers, being played at the City of Manchester Stadium in England.

Confirmed lineups: Manchester City: Ederson, Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Laporte, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland Wolves: Sa; Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno; Lemina, Neves, Nunes, Traore, Jimenez, Hwang