Manchester City will be his only Premier League club, says Guardiola

Pep Guardiola will not manage a Premier League team other than Manchester City and he wants to stay with the Etihad club as long as possible, the 50-year-old said.

Guardiola took over at City in 2016 and has led the club to three Premier League titles and the FA Cup. The Spaniard's contract is due to expire in 2023.

Guardiola said he would like to lead a national team at a World Cup one day.

Asked if he would consider coaching the England national team, Guardiola hailed Gareth Southgate for his work with the Three Lions.

READ: Liverpool toys with Southampton in latest attacking clinic

"I would love, I said many times, when I finish here, the pleasure to lead a team at a World Cup. But it is not easy to find it. There are only a few positions," Guardiola told British media on Saturday.

"I would like it, but if it doesn't happen, I will train clubs, so it will not be a problem.

"But in England, being here I think always I will be Man City and if I have to come back it would be at Man City, if they want me. I would not train another club in England apart from this club."

Guardiola congratulated England coach Southgate for signing a new contract and said that he is not looking to "take a position from anyone".

"I want to be here (at City) as long as possible, as much as my energy and love is here. After that I don't know what will happen," Guardiola said.

City is third in the Premier League on 26 points after 12 matches. It hosts fourth-placed West Ham United later on Sunday.