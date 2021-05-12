Manchester City wins third Premier League title in four seasons

Manchester City regained the Premier League title on Tuesday after rival Manchester United fell to a 1-2 defeat at home to Leicester City on Tuesday.

Man City has 80 points from 35 matches in the 2020-21 Premier League season so far, while Man United, which also has three matches to go, can only reach a maximum of 79.

Goals from Luke Thomas and Caglar Soyuncu on either side of a Mason Greenwood equaliser helped Brendan Rodgers' side move third above Chelsea, which has a game in hand, in the standings. Leicester has now inched closer towards snatching a Champions League spot for next season.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men will play a third match in five days when they take on Liverpool on Thursday. United, which will be hoping to seal a second-place finish this year, also has a Europa League final to play against Villarreal.

Man City won its third league title in four seasons under manager Pep Guardiola and remains on course for a historic treble. The side stormed past Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 on aggregate last week to cruise into its maiden CL final, where it will take on Chelsea.

On the other hand, the Citizens had already won the League Cup last month by defeating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at the Wembley Stadium. The 50-year-old Spaniard Guardiola has won eight major trophies at City till date.