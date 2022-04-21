Football Premier League Premier League Premier League: City's second-half showing sends champion top again with win over Brighton Pep Guardiola's side moved to 77 points from 32 games. It is one point ahead of Liverpool as it seeks a fourth title in five years. Reuters 21 April, 2022 02:41 IST Bernardo Silva celebrates with Joao Cancelo and Phil Foden of Manchester City after scoring their team's third goal. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 21 April, 2022 02:41 IST Second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva earned Manchester City a 3-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday that helped the champion regain top spot in the Premier League.After Liverpool climbed to the summit with a 4-0 mauling of Manchester United on Tuesday, City struggled to issue a response in the first half at the Etihad Stadium against a well-organised Brighton.READ: Premier League: Arsenal boosts Champions League push with 4-2 win at Chelsea However, Liverpool's hopes of staying on top of the standings were dashed as City came out for the second half looking more like a champion, breaking the deadlock through Algerian forward Mahrez in the 53rd minute.That opener settled City's nerves with the hosts scoring a second 12 minutes later as Foden's effort from distance was helped past Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez by a deflection.With Brighton beaten, Silva added a late third to seal the win that moved Pep Guardiola's side onto 77 points from 32 games. It is one point ahead of Liverpool as it seeks a fourth title in five years. Read more stories on Premier League. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :