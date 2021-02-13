WSL: Caroline Weir shines for Manchester City in derby win

Scottish midfielder Caroline Weir scored a superb late lob as Manchester City beat Manchester United 3-0 to leapfrog its rival into second place in the FA Women’s Super League on a chilly Friday night.

Full back Lucy Bronze gave City the lead midway through the first half as United failed to clear a corner and she drove the loose ball home through a crowd of bodies. Lauren Hemp added a second for the host with a bouncing drive in the 71st minute.

City saved the best for last as Weir picked up the ball just outside the box and jinked outside before sending a perfectly-weighted lob over Mary Earps into the net in the 84th minute to wrap up the three points.

If you didn’t know already... MANCHESTER IS BLUE pic.twitter.com/XY4LCzv7gJ — Lauren Hemp (@lauren__hemp) February 12, 2021

The win moved City up to second spot in the standings on 33 points, two behind leader Chelsea after 14 games. United’s second defeat in a row meant it slipped to third place on 32 points having played 15 games.