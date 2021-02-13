Football EPL EPL WSL: Caroline Weir shines for Manchester City in derby win Scottish midfielder Caroline Weir scored a superb late lob as Manchester City beat Manchester United 3-0 to leapfrog its rival into second place. Reuters 13 February, 2021 08:51 IST Caroline Weir celebrates with her team-mates after scoring the third goal. - REUTERS Reuters 13 February, 2021 08:51 IST Scottish midfielder Caroline Weir scored a superb late lob as Manchester City beat Manchester United 3-0 to leapfrog its rival into second place in the FA Women’s Super League on a chilly Friday night.Full back Lucy Bronze gave City the lead midway through the first half as United failed to clear a corner and she drove the loose ball home through a crowd of bodies. Lauren Hemp added a second for the host with a bouncing drive in the 71st minute.City saved the best for last as Weir picked up the ball just outside the box and jinked outside before sending a perfectly-weighted lob over Mary Earps into the net in the 84th minute to wrap up the three points. If you didn’t know already... MANCHESTER IS BLUE pic.twitter.com/XY4LCzv7gJ— Lauren Hemp (@lauren__hemp) February 12, 2021 The win moved City up to second spot in the standings on 33 points, two behind leader Chelsea after 14 games. United’s second defeat in a row meant it slipped to third place on 32 points having played 15 games. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos