Premier League: Manchester giants seek derby delight amid Liverpool's surge

Both sides of the Manchester divide will be hoping some derby delight can add impetus to disappointing seasons when City hosts United on Saturday, while Liverpool travels to Bournemouth aiming to surge further clear at the top of the Premier League.

Manchester United got a much-needed win for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Wednesday, inflicting a first defeat on Tottenham Hotspur under Jose Mourinho as the Portuguese returned to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were again reliant on Marcus Rashford goals as the England forward struck twice to take his tally to 12 in 13 games for club and country.

“He was strong, direct, taking people on, inside and outside with no fear,” said Solskjaer. “That’s what we want -- we want to see boys enjoying themselves.”

Read: Alli says Spurs paid for 'arrogance' in Man Utd defeat

There has been precious little for United fans to enjoy this season, but just a fifth Premier League victory in 15 games was enough to lift it up to sixth.

That is still 11 points adrift of third-placed City, despite its own struggles at times.

Pep Guardiola’s men looked more like their old selves in thrashing Burnley 4-1 on Tuesday with Gabriel Jesus stepping up in the absence of the injured Sergio Aguero to score twice.

City has lost just one of six league meetings with United since Guardiola took charge three years ago and cannot afford to slip up if it is to maintain any aspirations of catching Liverpool in the title race.

The English champion could kick off 14 points behind the leader, should Jurgen Klopp’s men continue their scintillating form at Bournemouth earlier on Saturday.

“For the distance we are behind Liverpool it would be crazy to think about the title, we have to think about the derby,” said Guardiola.