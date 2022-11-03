Premier League

Man Utd’s Casemiro impressed by Ten Hag’s ‘obsession’ with winning

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro said he has been surprised by Erik Ten Hag’s obsession with winning, adding that it is a trait he has seen in very few managers.

Reuters
03 November, 2022 11:38 IST
03 November, 2022 11:38 IST
Manchester United’s Casemiro.

Manchester United’s Casemiro. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro said he has been surprised by Erik Ten Hag’s obsession with winning, adding that it is a trait he has seen in very few managers.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro said he has been surprised by Erik Ten Hag’s obsession with winning, adding that it is a trait he has seen in very few managers.

The Brazil midfielder, who joined United from Real Madrid in a deal reported to be worth up to 70 million euros ($68.80 million) in August, previously played under Zinedine Zidane, Rafa Benitez and Carlo Ancelotti at the Spanish side.

Also Read
World Cup 2022: Kane eyes becoming England’s greatest goalscorer

The five-time Champions League winner has worked his way into the team and started their last eight games.

“After being in football for quite a while, even though I’m only 30, his obsession for winning is what surprised me the most,” Casemiro told reporters on Wednesday ahead of their Europa League game against Real Sociedad.

“I think he’s got many strengths, we all know it’s a process and we’re growing together. We want to win and (Ten Hag) is obsessed with teaching us and making us better to the millimetre.

“That obsession with winning is something I’ve only seen with very few managers.”

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Tuchel, Conte play down feisty handshake after Premier League game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us