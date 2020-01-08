Man United v Man City Live: Holder faces derby rival in Carabao Cup SF 1st leg

Hello, and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Carabao Cup holder Manchester City faces derby rival Manchester United in the semifinal first leg at Old Trafford, where it has won on its last three visits. United, though, beat City 2-1 in the Premier League fixture in December last year, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer outwitting Pep Guardiola with his team's setup and tactics.

With City 14 points adrift of Liverpool in the Premier League title race, the League Cup offers it a shot at silverware this season, though in United it faces an opponent that has tended to raise its game against the Big Six, losing only to Arsenal on new year's day this season.