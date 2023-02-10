Premier League

Man United, Palace charged by FA for ‘mass confrontation’

Manchester United and Crystal Palace have been charged following a “mass confrontation” between their players during last weekend’s Premier League, the Football Association said.

Reuters
10 February, 2023 10:21 IST
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United’s Casemiro is shown a red card by referee Andre Marriner.

FILE PHOTO: Manchester United’s Casemiro is shown a red card by referee Andre Marriner. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The incident took place in the 67th minute of the February 4 game, which United won 2-1 at home, as Casemiro was shown a straight red card for grabbing Will Hughes by the throat when both teams clashed following a tackle on Antony.

“It is alleged both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour,” the FA said in a statement on Thursday.

“It is also alleged that Manchester United failed to ensure its players refrained from violent behaviour,” it added.

The clubs have until Feb. 13 to respond to the charges.

