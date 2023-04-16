Premier League

Difficult to rely on Martial due to injury record, says Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said forward Anthony Martial’s injury issues make it difficult to rely on him but backed the Frenchman to be part of his plans next season.

Reuters
Bengaluru 16 April, 2023 12:26 IST
Bengaluru 16 April, 2023 12:26 IST
Manchester United’s Anthony Martial.

Manchester United’s Anthony Martial. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said forward Anthony Martial’s injury issues make it difficult to rely on him but backed the Frenchman to be part of his plans next season.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said forward Anthony Martial’s injury issues make it difficult to rely on him but backed the Frenchman to be part of his plans next season.

Martial made his first start since mid-January in Thursday’s 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final, where he was taken off after the one-hour mark.

Fitness issues have held back the 27-year-old, who has made 18 appearances this season but only 10 of those have been starts.

Also Read
Real’s Kroos, Vinicius available for Champions League trip to Chelsea

Asked if he can trust Martial to be part of the squad in the long term, Ten Hag told reporters: “It’s difficult to say because the history shows different but I want him to be because he’s a great player.

“He definitely has the qualities to play top football. When he’s fit, our team plays better.”

The Dutch manager described Martial as a versatile player but said he is at his best when leading the front line.

“I think he can play across the front. For me, he’s best at centre forward, but he can play in the wide position as well,” Ten Hag said.

With Marcus Rashford out with a groin injury, Martial is in line to start in Sunday’s Premier League game away to Nottingham Forest.

United is fourth in the league with 56 points, 17 points behind leaders Arsenal, who has played a game more.

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Fans speak on January window 2022-23 deadline day transfers

Premier League returns: Manchester City’s story so far

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Slide shows

Premier League transfer window recap: Five best signings

Top Premier League matches of 2018-19 season

In pictures: Today in sports

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us